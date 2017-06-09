Hand in Hand moves headquarters to Portland, GE helps with renovation

The GE Service Project partnered with Hand in Hand Ministries for a one-day marathon session to prepare Hand in Hand's new headquarters. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Portland neighborhood got a helping hand Friday.

The GE Service Project partnered with Hand in Hand Ministries for a one-day marathon session to prepare Hand in Hand's new headquarters.

Volunteers spent the day clearing an alley, painting murals, installing kitchens and assembling picnic tables.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Over 60 GE employees helped with the project, which took place in the 500 block of north 26th Street.

Hand in Hand is moving its headquarters from Buechel to the location oat 26th street on June 19. The facility will also include upstairs living quarters for overnight volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.