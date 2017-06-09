POLICE: Man admits to murdering 3-month-old baby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man confessed to killing a baby on Friday, according to LMPD.

At 7:48 a.m. Friday, emergency responded to the call of an unresponsive three-month-old child.

The child was transported to Norton's Hospital on Dutchman's Lame, where it died.

LMPD's Homicide Unit investigated, and the victim's mother's boyfriend, Cody C. Bates. admitting to murdering the child.

There are no other suspects in this case, according to LMPD.

