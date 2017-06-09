Tree falls on car at Cherokee Park

No one was inside the vehicle. (Source: Gavin Smith)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Louisville park-goers had an unexpected surprise Friday.

Half of an old tree fell on a parked car at Cherokee Park near Dog Hill.

Metrosafe confirmed no one was in the car, and no one was hurt.

The tree has now been removed.

