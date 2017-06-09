Where are Jefferson County's most congested roads?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – They’re known as the “F-est of the F”; The stretches of roadways throughout Louisville that are so congested they go far beyond the grading scale traffic engineers use.

Andy Rush is a transportation planner for the Kentuckiana Regional and Planning Development Agency, known as KIPDA.

Part of his job involves traffic counts of up to 1,000 stretches of roads, and figuring out which areas have the worst congestion.

"Congestion is just one part of any sort of analysis,” Rush said.

KIPDA gave WAVE 3 News a list of the top 10 most congested interstate stretches and top 25 most congested non-interstate roads.

"There's always going to be a list like this and these things change all the time,” Rush said.

For 25 years, Judy Ferrell has worked right at the most congested stretch of roadway: Shelbyville Road between Christian Way and Whipps Mill Road.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Shively

+ UPDATE: 1 killed in shooting on Manslick Road

+ Fallout continues from UofL Foundation audit

"People are in a hurry to get a nowhere,” she said. “It's crazy. It really is."

A road gets a grade on what’s known as a volume-to-capacity ratio. It looks at how many cars go over a road and how many it’s actually built for. A score of 0.0 to 0.6 gets an A grade.

The scale goes up gradually to 1.0, meaning 100 percent capacity. Those roads get an F.

Officially, F is described as “Operations with extremely low speeds caused by intersection congestion, high delay, and adverse signal progression.”

The stretch on Shelbyville Road in front of Oxmoor Mall is a 1.3, meaning 130 percent capacity.

"That's severe congestion,” Rush said. “There's no doubt about that."

The number three worst stretch is just a mile away also on Shelbyville Rd, spanning from the Watterson, I-264, to Ten Pin Lane. Shelbyville Road is also in the number four spot out from N English Rod to I-265.

Westport Road shares the top spot with the stretch from I-265 to Town Center Dr that also gets a 1.3 for 130 percent capacity.

"It's the worst of the worst,” Rush said of the list.

Rounding out the top five is a part of Dixie Highway.

The most congested part is from Rockford Lane to Gagel Avenue, near the Watterson, according to the KIPDA traffic numbers.

Shelby Cutler drives the stretch nearly every day.

"It's horrible,” Cutler said. “From Rockford to the Watterson is - I hate it. It's horrible."

It rates at 1.27, meaning 127 percent capacity.

"There's only a couple of lanes and there's so many people trying to get to the expressway,” Cutler said.

"I don't think we're surprising anyone,” Rush said.

What might be surprising is heavily traveled roads like Hurstbourne Parkway are completely left off the top 25.

That’s because while it seems some of the most traffic in the entire KIPDA region, it’s also a wide road with many lanes, so the capacity is higher, too.

Nearly all the congested stretches are near interstates.

“That makes the solution, often times, it makes them more expensive,” Rush said.

It also means, relief could be years away.

"The planning for some of these things happened years ago,” Rush said. “They will not be constructed until years from now."

Traffic isn't just in Louisville.

Bullitt County checks in at No. 8 on the list with a stretch of KY-44 from I-65 to Melwood Dr and Clark County is at No. 9 with a stretch of US-31 from Charlestown Road to Utica Street.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights Reserved