1 killed in shooting on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating to a deadly shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Manslick Road at 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot at an apartment. LMPD later confirmed that person was dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police haven't said anything about suspects or a motive.

