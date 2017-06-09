LMPD responding to shooting on Manslick Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD responding to shooting on Manslick Road

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of Manslick Road, in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

