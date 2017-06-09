UPDATE: Coroner ID's man killed in Friday shooting on Manslick Rd.

The victim was found dead at an apartment on Manslick Road. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man killed in Friday night's shooting near Shively was identified Saturday, by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The victim was Justin Kern, 36, of Louisville.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Manslick Road at 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

Kern lived in an apartment there, the coroner confirmed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Kern's arrangements are still pending.

Police haven't said anything about suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

