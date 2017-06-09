Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police confirm a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Crews are responding to a scene near 7th Street Road and Phyllis Avenue.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m.

Once on scene, emergency crews found one person hit by a vehicle, and transported that person to University Hospital.

No information is known about the situation surrounding the incident or the condition of the person that was hit.

