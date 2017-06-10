2 hurt in serious crash on 7th Street Rd.

A serious crash sent two people to the hospital on Saturday. (Souce: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday morning.

It happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street Rd. and Lillian Ave.

Two people were transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to MetroSafe.

A portion of 7th St. Rd was shut down, between Weller and Lillian Avenue while police investigated the crash.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.