LMPD on scene of serious crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD on scene of serious crash

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's 4th Division is on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of 7th St. Rd. and Lillian Ave. 

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, two individuals were transported to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries. 

A portion of 7th St. Rd is shut down, between Weller and Lillian Avenue while police investigate the crash. 

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved. 

