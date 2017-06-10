LMPD on scene of serious crash

A serious crash sent two people to the hospital on Saturday. (Souce: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's 4th Division is on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of 7th St. Rd. and Lillian Ave.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, two individuals were transported to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

A portion of 7th St. Rd is shut down, between Weller and Lillian Avenue while police investigate the crash.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

