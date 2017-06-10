Firefighter alerts parents after daughter chokes on fidget spinner part

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fidget spinners are one of the hottest toys right now. You may have seen people twirling them around in their hands.

But, a central Indiana firefighter is issuing a warning about the popular toy after a close call at home.

The Decatur Township Fire Department posted the alert on Facebook, saying the daughter of one of their firefighters was playing with a fidget spinner when a piece broke off, went into the girl's mouth and became stuck in her throat.

"I did about five minutes of back blows and with her coughing, it became dislodged and went into her stomach," the firefighter said.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and eventually released.

Last month, a Houston mother gave the same warning when a bearing from her daughter's fidget spinner also became stuck in the child's throat.

Fidget spinners are small, ball-bearing devices that the user can rotate between their fingers. The momentum of the toy provides a pleasing sensory experience, according to user reviews. They are marketed as a way to help with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and autism.

However, some consider the the spinners a distraction, and they are being banned in classrooms across the country.

Many boxes for the toys do clearly state that there's a possible choking hazard and warn that they are not suitable for children under 3 years old.

