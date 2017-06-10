Over 2 million pounds of Tyson chicken products recalled

Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the USDA announced.

The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

These items were shipped for institutional use nationwide. According to Tyson’s records, schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered on June 6, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

For more information on what products are included in the Tyson Chicken Recall click here.

