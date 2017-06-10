Vietnam Veterans reunite and reflect

42 years after the end of the Vietnam War, a group of veterans met in Louisville to celebrate their lives and share their history. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 42 years after the end of the Vietnam War, a group of veterans met in Louisville to celebrate their lives and share their history.

Around three dozen veterans gathered this weekend, sharing thousands of stories from the Vietnam War.

"By the time, he came to me I was the third one and he looked at his aide and he says 'what are you sending me all these medics for', I want fighting

men,” recalled a Veteran at the reunion. He remembered feeling embarrassed, “I felt totally useless."

The men of the 11th Armored Calvary, D Company are made up of medics, commanders, sergeants and majors.

Willis Embree was platoon sergeant and says if it was not for a medic in the group he might not be here today.

"This guy helped me from being blinded for the rest of my life," Embree said.

The group meets in Louisville every two years. They honor the 25 men D Company lost in battle.

"None of us expected to be here, a bullet doesn’t care who it kills," Embree said.

"D Company served with valor," Larry Hall said. "We did everything that we were asked to do. It wasn't a popular war, as you know, but we were proud what our country called us to do."

Hall organizes the reunions and says as the years pass, it makes D Company's time together even more important.

"We are getting older, we are dying off," Hall said. "So it's just a good chance to get together to see each other at least one more time."

"I'm just enjoying camaraderie with a whole bunch of people who traveled half way around the world for something America didn't like," Embree said.

Not everyone may agree with the Vietnam war, but it’s hard to deny the bond it created among those who came back alive.

"There is a relationship here that is hard to explain, you don't have much personal space on a tank," a Veteran said.

