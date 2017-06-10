Family identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Wilson Ave.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle was hit by a car that was turning into a parking lot in that area, police said.

Family members identified the victim as Jacob Bachelor.

Police told WAVE 3 News no charges are expected to be filed.

