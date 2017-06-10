Police at the scene of a deadly crash in Park Duvalle neighborhood

On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue on Saturday afternoon.More >>
LMPD is investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Manslick Road.More >>
LMPD is investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Manslick Road.More >>
Fidget spinners are one of the hottest toys right now, but they can be dangerous.More >>
Fidget spinners are one of the hottest toys right now, but they can be dangerous.More >>
A portion of 7th St. Rd was shut down, between Weller and Lillian Avenue while police investigated.More >>
A portion of 7th St. Rd was shut down, between Weller and Lillian Avenue while police investigated.More >>