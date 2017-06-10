Matz, Cespedes spark Mets to doubleheader sweep of Braves

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) miss plays a ball hit for a double by Atlanta Braves' Brandon Phillips in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. Newcomb was making his Major League debut.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) follows through on a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.

By GEORGE HENRYAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Steven Matz pitched seven impressive innings in his season debut, Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.

Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return in the first game, hitting a grand slam to celebrate his return to the lineup following a six-week stint on the disabled list. The Mets won the opener 6-1.

Matz (1-0), appearing in a big league game for first time since last Aug. 14, gave up five hits, one run and one walk. The left-hander struck out two, holding the Braves scoreless until the seventh.

Matz had a bone spur surgically removed from his left elbow last October and began the season on the disabled list with elbow inflammation. The oft-injured former phenom hardly looked rusty, cruising through the first five innings before escaping trouble in the sixth when Matt Kemp flied out with two runners on.

