UofL beat UK in the NCAA Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series. (Source: Brian Winner/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville's baseball team is headed to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Cards beat UK on Saturday. The final score was 6-2.

