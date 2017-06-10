Madisonville beats Male for KY Softball State Championship - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville beats Male for KY Softball State Championship

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville has battled all week long at the Kentucky State Softball tournament, to make it to the Championship game today.

Lady Maroons opened the day with a big win over Male only to see them again in the state championship game and it would take a double-header to decide who would take the crown.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly