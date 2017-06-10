Jeffersonville Pride Festival held, congressional candidate announces run

The streets of Jeffersonville were filled with celebrators of Jeffersonville Pride Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The streets of Jeffersonville were filled with celebrators of Jeffersonville Pride Saturday.

It was the second year for the Jeffersonville Pride Festival, and events include a parade and entertainment at Warder Park in downtown Jeffersonville.

Floats were constructed for the parade, and many held Pride supporters.

During the event, Jason Leineweber of Charlestown announced he wants to represent Indiana's 9th District as an openly gay member of congress.

Leineweber said his platform is all about inclusion.

