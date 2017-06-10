Family identifies Wilson Ave crash victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Bikers began revving their engines in honor one of their own, as mother fell to her knees with grief on Saturday.

Onlookers watched as she learned her son, Jacob Bachelor, was the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Wilson Avenue. The incident happened a couple blocks away from his mother’s home. His family said he was 26 years old.

“It's just so unfortunate that they're so young,” Ruth Stewart, a neighbor said. “It's just that everybody needs to be very careful.”

Police said a Chevy HHR was traveling northbound on Wilson Avenue trying to make a left turn into the Park Duvale Community Health Center. The vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle, when they collided.

Bachelor died at the scene. The driver didn't see him coming, according to officials.

Stewart said she often sees traffic violations in the area.

“You hear people going, I mean going so fast down the street,” Stewart said. “Some of them run red lights and I'm sitting on the porch and I cringe because I see so many near misses.”

Police don't suspect that in this case, and don't plan to file any charges. However, they want this tragedy to be a lesson for everyone.

“Recently we've had several fatal accidents be it people on motorcycles or mopeds,” Lamont Washington, an LMPD spokesperson said. “Wear a helmet and drivers out there of cars pay attention to your surroundings. Make sure everyone can get home safe when they get in or on their vehicles."

It’s unclear if speed was a factor in the crash. LMPD’s traffic unit is investigation.

