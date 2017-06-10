L&N sign taken down for restoration

The historic L&N Building Sign was taken down Saturday. (Source: Michael Williams/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A downtown Louisville landmark is getting an updated look.

The historic L&N Building Sign was taken down Saturday.

The sign will be taken to Frankfort and await repair when funds become available. It's been over 30 years since the sign was restored.

Once complete, the renovated sign will be energy efficient and all LED neon.

The project is expected to take around four months.

“The Commonwealth values the historic nature of this landmark sign that has been a prominent feature of Louisville’s skyline for over a century,” said Andrew Casebier, Director of the Division of Engineering and Contract Administration. “We are taking every possible precaution to protect the sign during the extensive restoration project so that it can be returned to its prominent location and resume its important place overlooking the city.”

Officials say the sign had to be completely removed because it is so large, and repairs need to be made to the structural steel support system, which can only be done off-site.

