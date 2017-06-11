CAPTURED: Escaped inmate from Fulton County Detention Center back in custody

An escaped inmate from the Fulton County Detention Center has been located.

Twenty-three-year-old Reggie Rankins was taken into custody in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

He is facing charges in Ohio, and will then be extradited to Kentucky to face charges related to his escape from the Fulton County Detention Center. He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio.

Rankins escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center in the early hours of Sunday, June 11 and may have broken into a gas station shortly afterward.

Rankins was serving time for burglary and theft.

