The Latest: Nadal leads French Open final by 2 sets

The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

(AP Photo/David Vincent). Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist invictory after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris.

(AP Photo/David Vincent). Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., left, and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning women's doubles final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua in two sets 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal has won the second set of the French Open final 6-3 and leads third-seeded Stan Wawrinka 2-0.

Wawrinka smashed his racket after giving up two set points and the fourth-seeded Nadal sealed it on his first, when the Swiss player returned long.

Nadal, who had taken the first set 6-2, broke early in the second and stretched his winning run of games to seven before Wawrinka managed to get on the board again.

4 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal has won the opening set 6-2 in the French Open final against No. 3 Stan Wawrinka.

The Spaniard wrapped up the set with his second break of the match when Wawrinka sent a forehand long. It was the Swiss player's 17th unforced error.

3 p.m.

The men's final at the French Open is underway.

Fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain is facing No. 3 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal is bidding for a record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open, one of his three major championships.

2:55 p.m.

Gustavo Kuerten has been given his Hall of Fame ring in a ceremony marking 20 years since the Brazilian won his first French Open title.

Kuerten was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012.

"Guga" also won at Roland Garros in 2000 and 2001, was ranked No. 1, and retired in 2008 with 20 singles titles.

1:35 p.m.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.

It is the second championship at Roland Garros for the top-seeded duo of Mattek-Sands and Safarova, who also won the tournament in 2015, and their fifth major overall.

They also won the Australian Open in 2015 and this January, along with the U.S. Open last September.

1:25 p.m.

The sun is shining, there is barely a trace of cloud in the sky and the temperature is about 85 degrees (30 Celsius) as Sunday's title match approaches.

The No. 4-seeded Nadal is bidding for his record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. He is 9-0 in past finals at the clay-court major and has not lost a set in this year's tournament, playing as well at age 31 as he ever has.

No. 3 Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three major championships. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

