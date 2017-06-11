Teen shot in chest near UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teen is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning near the University of Louisville's campus.

Police were called to the White Castle on Eastern Parkway at 1:40 a.m.

An 18-year-old who had been shot in the chest was at the restaurant, according to LMPD. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators learned the teen was a passenger in a car when he was shot in the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive, just a few blocks away from the White Castle. Police said he was a passenger in the car, and the bullet went through the windshield.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

