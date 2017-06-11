New Albany drone races canceled for Sunday

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A portion of the New Albany Drone Cup at the Riverfront Amphitheater was canceled on Sunday.

Sunday's races were called off because some of the teams participating in the festival qualified for a race in Europe, City spokesman Mike Hall told WAVE 3 News.

WAVE 3 New reporter Andreina Centlivre was there as several people showed up to take part in the races and were disappointed when they found out the event was canceled.

The competition is part of the larger FPV Race League season, and one of five events.

