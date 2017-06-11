Marchers hit the streets for first NKY pride parade

Hundreds of people showed up to march in Northern Kentucky's first ever pride parade on Sunday.

"Y'all Means All" was held in solidarity with the LGBT march in Washington D.C.

The parade route was down Madison Avenue and Seventh Street where the judges will be stationed. The judges included Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Kentucky State Representative Arnold Simpson, Reverend Peter D'Angio from Trinity Episcopal Church, local business owner Amy Mobley, and local activist Paula Ison.

There will be a Pride Day after party at Hotel Covington at 638 Madison Avenue that includes a cocktail hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a drag show from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Northern Kentucky Fairness and Northern Kentucky Pride.

Street Closures:

Riverside Drive from Covington Landing to Riverside Place will be closed.

