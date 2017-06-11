Highlands woman reports seeing peeping Tom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is warning others after she spotted a peeping Tom in her window.

Erin Fleming reported seeing a person peeping into her bedroom window in the Highlands on Sunday. She called police immediately after the incident, around 11:00 a.m.

Fleming saw someone holding a phone to her bedroom window and is angry they may have images of her.

"It's a violation of your privacy,” Fleming said.

She lives in an apartment building in Cherokee Triangle near the intersection of Willow and Patterson Avenue.

"Somebody had their phone in the corner of my room, holding it and recording me," Fleming said.

From inside her bedroom, Fleming saw a hand holding a phone in an orange case.

"I don't understand their motive, but you don't know what they were planning on doing with that video," Fleming said.

It was her pet cat that brought Fleming’s attention to the window and immediately called police.

Fleming said the person had to stand in some bushes outside her apartment to reach their hand up to her bedroom window.

Police have not made any arrests but Fleming wants to warn her neighbors.

"This could have been someone's underage daughter," Fleming said. "That's why I wanted to get it out there in case other people have seen something. They might come forward."

Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

