Search continues for escaped inmate with ties to NKY

Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate who was convicted in Northern Kentucky.

Fulton dispatch advised they received a call of a gas station down the street from the detention center being broken early Sunday morning. An emergency head count was performed and Reggie Rankins, 23, was not present.

Rankins was convicted of burglary in Kenton County in January of 2015. He was also convicted of complicity to burglary and theft in Campbell County in May of 2014.

His next parole eligibility date is August 26, 2017.

Rankins is described as a black male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, dark brown complexion, and medium build. Unknown clothing description and unknown direction of travel at this time.

If you have any information, contact KSP Post 1 Mayfield at 1-800-222-5555.

