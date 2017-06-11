Delle Donne returns to lead Mystics to 88-80 victory

WASHINGTON (AP) - Elena Delle Donne returned from a one-game absence to score 25 points and lead the Washington Mystics to an 88-70 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Delle Donne sat out the Mystics' game on Friday with a groin injury when Washington suffered a 98-73 home loss to the Minnesota Lynx to snap a four-game winning streak.

The victory left the Mystics (7-3) a half-game ahead of the New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference.

Delle Donne was 9-of-15 shooting, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Krystal Thomas had 14 points and 14 rebounds with Washington holding a 43-23 rebounding edge.

Erica Wheeler, making her second start in place of injured Briann January (Achilles tendon strain), scored 15 points for the Fever (4-6). Candice Dupree added 14 points.

The Mystics took control early. Indiana finished the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 13 but Washington rebuilt the margin in the fourth quarter.

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-4

