Seager, Dodgers rally for 9-7 win against Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Corey Seager capped Los Angeles' six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Dodgers sweep the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-7 victory on Sunday.

Rookie Cody Bellinger sparked Los Angeles' rally with one-out drive against Austin Brice. Rasiel Iglesias (2-1) replaced Brice with a runner on first and walked three straight batters to force in a run, trimming Cincinnati's lead to 7-5. Seager then hit a drive to center for his ninth homer.

Chase Utley also connected for the Dodgers, who have won four straight. Luis Avilan (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 200th career save.

Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler, Joey Votto and Devin Mesoraco homered for Cincinnati.

