West End School celebrates more than $1 million in donations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's West End School held a celebration Sunday for $1.5 million in major gifts.

The celebration was invite-only, and took place at the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center.

Hundreds of people came, including Linkin' Bridge, who performed. WAVE 3 News' own Dawne Gee emceed the event.

Mayor Greg Fischer honored West End School founders Robert and Debbie Blair Day, by proclaiming June 11 Robert and Debbie Blair Day.

“Great things happen at West End School. They happen because the community is committed to our mission, the dollars raised throughout the past twelve years speak to that commitment,” Paul J. Perconti, Chairman of the Board of Directors and chief fundraiser for this program, said. “I am excited to announce our latest funding partners on Sunday."

The West End School was founded by the Blairs in 2005, admission is open to boys on free and reduced lunch who can academically perform at or above their grade level.

