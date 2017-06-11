Mayfield, KY man arrested on multiple drug charges

One man was arrested by the Graves County Sheriff's Department on drug related charged on Saturday, June 10.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that at about 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to 503 Windsor Dr. to serve civil papers on Jasmine Atkins and Lee Burnett.

Police knocked on the door of 31-year-old Burnett, of Mayfield, Kentucky and were given consent to enter the home where a juvenile was also present.

According to police, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Later deputies got a search warrant of the residence where marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found.

Burnett was arrested and charged with: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance first degree (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in controlled substance first degree second offense.

