Fellow Ohio officer says he heard tires squeal, then gunshot

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid, right, questions University of Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Barge after opening statements in the retrial of Ray Tensing, second from left, joined by defense at...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, shows documents to defense attorney Stewart Mathews, center, during the retrial of Ray Tensing, left, on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courtho...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, center, speaks to his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, before opening statements in Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Duri...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the ope...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Ha...

CINCINNATI (AP) - A fellow University of Cincinnati police officer says he heard tires squeal before a gunshot at the scene of a 2015 police shooting.

Officer David Lindenschmidt was called to testify Monday for the state in the murder retrial of former Officer Ray Tensing. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

The white officer said he thought the black unarmed motorist was trying to kill him with his car and he fired to stop the threat to his life.

Lindenschmidt said there was "no question" he heard tires squealing before a shot. A civilian prosecution witness testified Friday she was certain she heard a gunshot before DuBose's car moved.

Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

