Prosecution expert says video counters Ohio officer's story

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid, right, questions University of Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Barge after opening statements in the retrial of Ray Tensing, second from left, joined by defense at...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, shows documents to defense attorney Stewart Mathews, center, during the retrial of Ray Tensing, left, on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courtho...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, center, speaks to his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, before opening statements in Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Duri...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the ope...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Ha...

By DAN SEWELLAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A video analysis expert says footage from a police officer's body camera contradicts his story of what happened before he fired a fatal shot during a traffic stop.

Grant Fredericks testified for the prosecution Monday in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. He first broke down the footage frame-by-frame. A prosecutor then asked Fredericks to compare the video to the white officer's account to police investigators.

Fredericks said its images were contrary to Tensing's claim that his arm was stuck and he was being dragged.

The Spokane, Washington-based expert will continue on the stand Tuesday.

Earlier, a University of Cincinnati police officer testified the gunshot came after the sound of tires squealing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.