New Albany man's surveillance camera captures truck thieves

Pourteau uses it to run his lawn care company, a business he works hard for. He's hoping getting the word out will help find it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A flash of light can be seen on Michael Pourteau’s home surveillance video from around 4:25 a.m. on Saturday.

The light is from someone stealing Pourteau's truck. Little did the thieves know, his home cameras were rolling.

“I never in a million years thought somebody would have tried to run through this fence,” Michael Pourteau said.

The truck is a 2006 Ford F-250. Pourteau uses it to run his lawn care company, a business he works hard for.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ West End School celebrates more than $1 million in donations

+ Highlands woman reports seeing peeping Tom

+ New Albany drone races canceled for Sunday

The driver busted through his fence and Pourteau believes there's no way the truck got out without damage to the driver's side. He's still struggling to comprehend how the incident happened.

“It was probably ten seconds from the time they hit the brake lights to the time the truck was just gone.”

Pourteau’s business will suffer until the truck is recovered. He's hoping someone can help him get it back.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

“Hopefully you can help me find it,” Pourteau said.

Anyone with information on the truck's whereabouts is asked to call New Albany Police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.