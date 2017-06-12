Shepherdsville Police detain naked man

The main was detained around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Shepherdsville Police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shepherdsville Police officers were called by passersby who saw a man strip down naked on the side of the road and start walking around in the roadway.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Shepherdsville Police confirmed.

Once on scene, the officers tried to detain the mam, who resisted, and one officer had to use his baton before multiple officers finally got control of the man.

A passing motorist captured the event on their cellphone.

The man was taken to a hospital, and SPD said charges are pending.

