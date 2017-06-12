Hearing gets underway in case of Penn State pledge's death

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A preliminary hearing is underway in the case of 18 Penn State fraternity members accused in the death of a 19-year-old pledge earlier this year.

The proceeding Monday morning at a courthouse near campus will determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

Authorities say they'll show security video footage shot inside the Beta Theta Pi house the night sophomore Tim Piazza was fatally injured in a series of falls.

The defendants face a variety of charges, with some accused of involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault. The fraternity chapter is also a defendant.

Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered head trauma and had a high level of alcohol in his system.

