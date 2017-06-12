McKay Will Watch Draft With Teammates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) It's not a bad time in the life of U of L star pitcher and first baseman Brendan McKay. On Saturday McKay was dealing on the mound, striking out nine in the Cards Super Regional clinching victory over archrival U-K. However, before the Cards head to Omaha for the College World Series for the fourth time in school history, McKay will probably be the first name called in the major league baseball draft on Monday night. A moment he plans on celebrating with his teammates. " I asked all of the guys if they wanted to come and do a watch party like we did last year. I got some family in town that will be here, but I just want to spend it with the guys I built a relationship with. Dealing with highs, lows, and even lowers of lows than that sometimes when things aren't going well, they're always there to pick you up," said McKay.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

