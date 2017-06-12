LMPD responding to deadly shooting in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is on the scene of a fatal shooting in Fern Creek.

The call came in around 11:42 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police and EMS responded to a scene in the 9600 block of Cedar Lake Drive.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.