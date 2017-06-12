Man found shot to death in street in Fern Creek

A man was found shot to death in Fern Creek late Sunday night. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Fern Creek late Sunday night.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Cedar Lake Drive at 11:42 p.m.

Officers found a 46-year-old man in the street who had been shot multiple times, according to LMPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

