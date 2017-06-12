Cats in Good Hands With Mingione

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Although the University of Kentucky baseball team came up short in the Super Regional, it's pretty safe to say that the program is in great hands with first year head coach, Nick Mingione. In less than a full calendar year since his hiring, Mingione took Kentucky baseball to heights its never reached before, and you can tell his players bought into his message immediately. "You know, when Coach Minge called us when he first took the job in the summer, he was fired up. He was all positive and everything. You know, it would've been easy for him to be all talk over the phone. From day one when we stepped on campus, we knew what he was about. He was real, he was authentic, and you know, he had that feeling from day one that we were going to do things that had never been done at the University of Kentucky," said star slugger, Ryan Mahan.

U-K had an amazing season under Mingione. The weekend's Super Regional was the first ever in the history of the Kentucky Program. Mangione got emotional when reflecting on the season. " If you look in our dugout until the very last out, it was exactly the same. To get 18 to 23 year olds to do that, and to hold them accountable for every move they make, you should've seen the amount of tears they had. Every single one of those kids could not be better gentleman to my wife and my 2 1/2 year old. So when you talk about changing someone's life, they changed mine," said Mingione.

