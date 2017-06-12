Penguins Win Second Straight Stanley Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Penguins Win Second Straight Stanley Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup, beating Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6.

