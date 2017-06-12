Nightclub owner reflects on massacre: 'We are one Pulse'

The public can visit the display through the end of the month.

The public can visit the display through the end of the month.

Eight Orlando-area high school graduates are getting $4,900 to help with college.

Eight Orlando-area high school graduates are getting $4,900 to help with college.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File). In this June 12, 2016, file photo an Orlando Police officers direct family members away from a fatal shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). In this July 11, 2016, file photo, visitors gather at a makeshift memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Jennifer, right, and Mary Ware light candles during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Gil Mendez, of San Francisco, holds a sign to honor the victims of the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as he marches during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and TERRANCE HARRISAssociated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - At 2:02 a.m. Monday, the names of 49 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history were read out loud outside the Pulse nightclub, marking the exact time a year ago when a gunman started firing during "Latin Night" at the gay club.

"I realize that gathering here in this place, at this hour, is beyond difficult," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told survivors, victims' families, club employees and local officials during the private service. "But I also know that the strength you've shown over the past year will carry you through today and in the future."

The service began what would be almost 24 hours of observations to remember the victims and the dozens of Pulse patrons who were wounded when Omar Mateen opened fire and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. He was eventually killed by police after a three-hour standoff on June 12, 2016.

Later Monday morning, hundreds of people dropped off flowers, drawings and cards at a memorial near Pulse. Another midday service was held, followed by an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando and a final, music-filled late-night service at the nightclub.

"It still hurts, it's still very raw," said Erin Anderson, a friend and former co-worker of Pulse victim Xavier Serrano Rosado.

Jeannine Williams used to live within walking distance of Pulse and was a frequent visitor. She had made plans to be there the night of the shooting but decided to go another night club.

"A year later I think the thing that is most important is this community and why I live here and why I'm so happy to live here," Williams said through tears. "The support we not only have from our city government, it's not fleeting support, it's not support on certain days. It's the way the community is. This is Orlando. This is why I just love living here."

At noon, church bells throughout the Orlando area rang 49 times. Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff and a giant rainbow flag would be unveiled at the Orange County government building.

At a midday service at the nightclub, Pulse owner Barbara Poma said when people ask her what has changed in her life since the tragedy, she tells them "everything." But she said she is grateful for the outpouring of support. She plans to build a memorial at the site of the nightclub, which has been closed since the tragedy.

"I miss Pulse," she said. "We are one Pulse. We are one love."

Local leaders said Mateen's act of hate caused an outpouring of love from Orlando and the wider world.

"What a terrorist tries to do is divide us," said U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. "Isn't it interesting it had the opposite effect? It brought us together in unity and love."

Monday's services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive. A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of "love and kindness," and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.

An exhibit of artwork collected from memorial sites set up around Orlando after the massacre will be shown at the Orange County History Center. The club's owner, Barbara Poma, is developing plans to build a memorial at the Pulse site.

Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court. She has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.