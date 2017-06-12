Girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used what she learned about creating a tourniquet from "The Hunger Games" to rescue her friend.
The Gloucester Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tbHTKE ) Mackenzie George was playing in a Gloucester marsh with friends June 3 when she slipped and cut her calf open. Megan Gething jumped in to action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend's leg to slow blood loss, using a tip she learned from the young adult science fiction novels.
Megan says all that was going through her mind was helping "Kenzie."
The injured girl was transported to a hospital, where doctors were able to rule out muscle or nerve damage following surgery.
Mackenzie's father says doctors expect a complete recovery in a month.
The Georges say they're thankful for Megan's help.
___
Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
At Sunday's Tony Award telecast, the leading nominees are 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812' with 12 nominations, 'Dear Evan Hansen' with nine and 'Hello, Dolly!' with 10.More >>
At Sunday's Tony Award telecast, the leading nominees are 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812' with 12 nominations, 'Dear Evan Hansen' with nine and 'Hello, Dolly!' with 10.More >>
"Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.More >>
"Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.More >>
"Dear Evan Hansen," a gut-wrenching examination of teen angst in the social media era, took top honors at the Tonys, earning best musical and best actor for its breakout star, Ben Platt.More >>
"Dear Evan Hansen," a gut-wrenching examination of teen angst in the social media era, took top honors at the Tonys, earning best musical and best actor for its breakout star, Ben Platt.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White HouseMore >>
Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting careerMore >>
Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting careerMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trialMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trialMore >>
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court sagaMore >>
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court sagaMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trialMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trialMore >>
Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accidentMore >>
Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accidentMore >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol carMore >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol carMore >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James ComeyMore >>