GE names new CEO; Immelt set to retire

BOSTON, MA (WAVE) - General Electric has named a new CEO.

John Flannery will take over the position, replacing Jeff Immelt, on August 1. He will take over as chairman of the company's Board of Directors on January 1, 2018.

Flannery is the current President and CEO of GE Healthcare.

Immelt is retiring from GE. He will remain the board's chairman until December 31.

GE made the announcement on their website Monday morning.

