Cocaine, crack cocaine found in Mayfield home with juvenile inside

Deputies serving civil papers at a home in Mayfield arrested one of the people at the home on drug charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies went to the home on Windsor Drive around 2:30 p.m. on June 10 to serve Jasmine Atkins and Lee Burnett with civil papers.

Burnett, 31, gave deputies consent to come in the home.

One of the deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana and got a search warrant for the house.

Investigators found marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in the home. There was a juvenile in the home as well.

Burnett was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

