Mayor promises Stanley Cup parade, but plans unclear so far

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says there will be a victory parade for the Stanley Cup champion Penguins, but plans for the event are still being developed.
Allegheny County Airport Authority officials say there won't be a celebration at Pittsburgh International Airport when the Penguins return home late Monday. The team will not be coming through the main terminal and won't be visible to fans.
Last year, the Penguins also clinched the Cup on a Sunday, and the parade was held the following Wednesday. It's unclear whether that scenario will repeat itself. About 400,000 fans lined streets downtown for that parade, the biggest celebration for any of the team's five Stanley Cup championships.
