Penguins' Stanley Cup victory parade will be held Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup championship victory parade will be held Wednesday morning.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and follow a similar route to parades following the 2009 and 2016 championships, along Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies. But this year's parade will continue into Point State Park, where the players, coaches and other dignitaries will take the stage to deliver remarks.
The parade after last year's championship drew about 400,000 fans, the biggest celebration for any of the team's five Stanley Cup championships.
Other details were still being finalized Monday and will be announced later.
The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the final on Sunday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontierMore >>
Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontierMore >>
President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White HouseMore >>
Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting careerMore >>
Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting careerMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trialMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trialMore >>
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court sagaMore >>
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court sagaMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trialMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trialMore >>
Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accidentMore >>
Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accidentMore >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol carMore >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol carMore >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>