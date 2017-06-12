2 teens arrested in Manslick Road murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Police have arrested two teens in the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood on Friday.

Gemehr O. Murphy, 18, and a 16-year-old male are charged with murder, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and theft of firearms.

Justin Kern, 36, was found dead at his apartment in the 3600 block of Manslick Road at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Kern was shot multiple times.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.