Suspects -- ages 18, 16 -- arrested in Manslick Road murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville police have arrested two teens in the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday.

Gemehr O. Murphy, 18, and a 16-year-old boy are charged with murder, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and theft of firearms.

>> Mugshot Roundup - June 2017

Justin Kern, 36, was found dead at his apartment in the 3600 block of Manslick Road at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

The Jefferson County coroner said Kern was shot multiple times.

Detectives took Murphy into custody on Sunday after he was found to be carrying a concealed handgun, according to a police report.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man found shot to death in street in Fern Creek

+ 3 Ft. Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan

+ New Albany man's surveillance camera captures truck thieves

During questioning, Murphy admitted that he and his co-defendant stole multiple guns from Kern's home. Investigators later recovered guns at Murphy's home off Bachman Drive.

Residents in the area said they saw several police officers at Murphy's home Sunday night.

"Last night we (saw) ... the police come from one end of the street to the other," neighbor Neda Davis said. "They went into the house there and brought out guns. They carried out an AK-47."

Three doors down from Murphy's home is an at-home daycare. An employee there said she's grateful none of the children was around when it all happened.

Information on the 16-year-old suspect is not being released since he's a minor. Murphy is a convicted felon and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 full cash bond.

LMPD's homicide count is now up to 60 so far this year, not counting Officer Nick Rodman. This same time last year there were 49 homicides.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.